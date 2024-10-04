Indiranagar residents accuse BBMP of neglecting responsibilities

In a letter addressed to the Governor of Karnataka, residents of Indiranagar, backed by six Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), have accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of neglecting its responsibilities, leading to violations of their right to life.

The letter highlights the failure of BBMP Health and Engineering officials to regulate illegal commercial establishments in residential areas, resulting in public nuisance and safety concerns.

Noise pollution

According to the letter, the RWAs raised issues related to parking problems, noise pollution, and security concerns, attributing them to the unchecked rise of commercial activities in residential zones.

Buildings are allegedly being constructed or renovated without adherence to building bylaws, and the BBMP’s trade licence portal shifts the onus of compliance to licensees, the letter stated. The residents assert that this negligence has led to unregulated and unchecked violations despite BBMP regulations such as the BBMP Act of 2020 and the Revised Master Plan of 2015.

Parking facilties

The RWAs also allege that many trade licences are being issued for establishments without ensuring mandatory parking facilities, pushing commercial vehicles into residential streets and causing hardship for the residents. Valet services that park vehicles far from the establishments have only exacerbated the situation, according to the complaint.

Despite repeated complaints and legal petitions dating back to 2018, including ongoing High Court cases, the residents claim that the BBMP has failed to take meaningful action to address their grievances. They have cited multiple pending court cases that seek to challenge the illegal establishment of bars, restaurants, and other commercial ventures in residential areas.

Meanwhile BBMP Commissioner was not available for a comment.

