‘Indira Canteens suffer from neglect, simple interventions can help’

December 18, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Simple interventions can help improve quality of Indira Canteens, says Reetika Khera, economist and professor at IIT-Delhi. She was speaking at the Alternative Law Forum in Bengaluru on her findings from studies conducted at Indira Canteens in Karnataka and Indira Rasois in Rajasthan.

“The Indira Canteens are suffering from neglect. They have been scaled down in some places where they are not serving all meals,” Ms. Khera pointed out. She also noted that the lack of variety on the menu was also a pretty serious issue.

What can be done?

“There’s a whole range of very simple interventions that can take it much forward. For example, boiled eggs as an optional item for those who want to top up their meal and make it more nutritious. Providing ragi for a meal is another option. They can also go one step further and offer non-vegetarian dishes like chicken,” she said drawing from examples like the ‘Popular Restaurant Programme‘ in Brazil where nutritious meal including fish are provided for nominal prices.

While Indira Canteens was one of the most popular programmes introduced during the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, the eateries fell victim to political changes and negligence after the BJP government came into power.

Although the revival of the canteens was much anticipated after Congress came back to power again earlier this year, it seems to have been put in the backburner for now.

Location an issue

Ms. Khera pointed out that the location of the Indira Canteens also contribute to the issue.

“The Indira Canteens are pleasant spaces to eat at, whereas in Rajasthan they are located at strategic locations such as near hospitals or bus stands which are heavily crowded,” she noted.

“In Rajasthan they have put a lot of thought into where to locate the canteens. Whereas here since they were looking for nice spaces often the canteens are located just off a busy road and people don’t know it is there. I think that affects the footfall at these canteens,” she added.

While under 200 meals were served in Indira Canteens per day, the number is much higher in Rajasthan. Ms. Khera also noted that the Indira Rasois are fairly spread out, whereas in Karnataka majority of them are concentrated in Bengaluru and only a few are located in other places.

Decentralised model

Ms. Khera’s suggestions also included moving from a centralised cooking model to a decentralised one.

“The food becomes cold by the time it reaches from the kitchen to the canteens and there is no facility for reheating. The decentralised model is also less transparent,” she said.

While she highlighted that a very few women customers visited the canteens, she acknowledged that the community kitchens have a gender dimension which is not very apparent. The burden of cooking in most homes falls on the women.

Community kitchens, in a sense, ease this when men choose to eat at the canteens. It also plays a role in financial empowerment and self-reliance of women as many workers employed at these kitchens are women, Ms Khera pointed out.