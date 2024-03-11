Indira Canteens open at Bengaluru airport; CM announced 600 more across Karnataka

March 11, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated two Indira Canteens at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday, announcing plans for 600 more across the State, including Bengaluru.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Mr. Siddaramaiah highlighted the significance of the new canteens, expected to cater to a large number of customers, especially airport cab drivers and BMTC bus drivers.

According to the BBMP estimates, the Indira Canteens at KIA are projected to serve approximately 2,000 customers. The construction, including the kitchen facilities, incurred a cost of ₹1.35 crore.

Expressing optimism about the canteens’ popularity, a BBMP official noted the stark price difference between meals at the airport and those available at Indira Canteens.

“Food prices inside the airport are exorbitant, with breakfast costing upwards of ₹200. We anticipate passengers turning to the canteens for affordable options,” the official remarked.

The establishment of a Indira Canteen was a key demand among the 36 submissions made by the federation of cab and auto drivers’ associations to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. The move aims to ease the burden faced by drivers commuting between the airport and the city, aggravated by high food prices at airport eateries.

Highlighting the purpose of Indira Canteen, Mr. Siddaramaiah emphasised its role in providing affordable meals to the economically disadvantaged. The canteen offers breakfast for ₹5, while lunch and dinner are priced at ₹10 each. Changes have been made to the food menu, and a dining hall has been arranged to accommodate patrons.

The CM also underscored the government’s commitment to extending the reach of Indira Canteens, with plans for establishment in every ward of Bengaluru and other parts of the State. Criticising the previous administration for failing to address the need for affordable meals, he highlighted the closure of some facilities.