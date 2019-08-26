Indira Canteens: BSY orders probe into ‘inflated’ subsidy bills

After a probe into the white-topping and TenderSure projects, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday ordered an investigation into the alleged inflated subsidy bills in running Indira Canteens.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in projects approved by the Empowered Committee between November 3, 2016 (when the committee was formed) and June 30, 2019. He has also sought status report on the quality and progress of the projects. The order states that many of these projects got 32% more money than the actual amount from the government.

Referring to Indira Canteens, the order states that two contractors — Chelftalk Food & Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd. and Rewards — have together been receiving ₹6,82,81,373 as subsidy. In the backdrop of complaints received against over-billing for subsidies given to Indira canteens, a thorough investigation has to be conducted, the order states.

Responding to the development, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike would cooperate in the investigation process. “As far as I know, there have not been irregularities. Indira Canteens have been doing well across the city,” she said.

‘Dues not cleared’

The two contractors, however, claimed that the government had not cleared some of their dues and they had to wait for months to get their payment from the civic body. They also claimed that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board had disconnected water lines to various canteens due to non-payment of dues.

“When such is the situation,where and how can there be over-billing?” asked one of the contractors.

Earlier, in June, ex-MLA for Rajarajeshwarinagar Munirathna alleged a scam in the billing of food in Indira Canteens. Demanding an inspection of the canteens, he even raised the issue in the BBMP council meeting.

The ambitious Indira Canteens were announced in the budget in March 2017 by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He had then allotted ₹100 crore for setting up the canteens in all 198 wards, and 101 canteens were inaugurated on August 16, 2017. Currently, there are 174 static Indira Canteens and 15 mobile canteens.