IndiGo to launch new direct flight between Bengaluru and Abu Dhabi from August 1

The Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flight will operate six times a week, serving as a gateway for Indian travellers to explore the island city and beyond

Published - June 28, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

IndiGo has announced a new direct flight between Bengaluru and Abu Dhabi commencing from August 1.

The airline said that the Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flight will operate six times a week, serving as a gateway for Indian travellers to explore the island city and beyond, through IndiGo’s extensive network.

IndiGo said that it will also provide an opportunity for international travellers to witness the rich heritage and historical landmarks in the vibrant city of Bengaluru.

Flight 6E 1438 will depart from Bengaluru daily (except Tuesday) at 9.25 p.m. and arrive at Abu Dhabi at 11.30 p.m. From Abu Dhabi 6E 1439 will depart to Bengaluru daily (except Wednesday) at 12.30 a.m. and arrive at 5.45 a.m.

With the launch of this new flight, IndiGo will now operate 75 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to 10 cities in India, further strengthening connectivity to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“Bengaluru is the tenth city on the IndiGo network to offer direct flights between Abu Dhabi and India. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo offers 75 weekly frequencies to Abu Dhabi and over 220 to the UAE,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said.

