Indie puppies get new homes in adoption drive

Both seasoned pet owners and people considering adopting a pet for the first time took part in the drive

Dog lovers during the special pet adoption drive for shelter dogs ‘Paws For A Cause’ event, organised by Amazon Prime Video, in association with The Hindu , at The Forum Mall, Koramangala, in Bengaluru on Sunday | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A puppy get its home during an adoption drive for shelter dogs ‘Paws For A Cause’ event at The Forum Mall, Koramangala, in Bengaluru on Sunday | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Both seasoned pet owners and people considering adopting a pet for the first time took part in the drive

Hundreds of people participated in the ‘Paws for a Cause’ pet adoption drive that was jointly organised by Amazon Prime Video and The Hindu at the Forum Mall in Koramangala on Sunday. The event, which was held ahead of the April 21 release of the film, ‘Oh My Dog’ on Amazon Prime, gave citizens the opportunity to adopt stray animals into their families. Fifty Indie puppies were up for adoption.

Both seasoned pet owners and people considering adopting a pet for the first time took part in the drive. “I grew up with dogs. My parents always had many dogs and even though I have six dogs currently, I’m excited to adopt a street dog. I will train him like I did all my other dogs,” said Shouriya Jha, a student from Christ University who adopted a puppy.

Actor Arun Vijay and his son, Arnav Vijay, who is debuting in the film, participated in the drive. “For the first time in my film career, I took on such a role with children and dogs. It was an excellent experience. This film is mainly based on a pet’s story, and I am proud of being a part of this adoption drive,” said Arun Vijay, who stressed on the need for more people to adopt street dogs.

People were informed of the need to adopt strays instead of spending huge amounts on breeds, many of which are not suited to the Indian climate. This adoption drive began with an art competition for children who had accompanied their parents. All participants drew the image of their favourite pets.

Pet care partner Supertrails was on spot to give suggestions or online help to those who had adopted strays. This drive was taken up with CARE ( Charlie’s Animal Rescue Center), a non-governmental organisation. Similar drives will be held in Coimbatore and Madurai on April 23 and 24 respectively.

With inputs from Tania Anny and Anirudh Aniajay