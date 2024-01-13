ADVERTISEMENT

India’s contribution to the world of knowledge is growing quickly, says Nobel Laureate Brian Schmidt

January 13, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bringing scientific research into mainstream conversation is the need of the hour and we require coordinated effort to ensure that the scientific environment of the country goes from strength to strength, says Kris Gopalakrishnan, president of the Infosys Science Foundation

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of the Infosys Prize 2023 with Brian Schmidt, Nobel Laureate in Physics in 2011 and the trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation during the prize distribution ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

“India’s contribution to the world of knowledge is growing quickly, and I am honoured to be part of a celebration of some of the most significant advances that we are honouring in this year’s ceremony,” said Brian Schmidt, Nobel Laureate in Physics in 2011, and former Vice-Chancellor and Distinguished Professor of Astronomy at Australian National University. He felicitated the winners of the Infosys Prize 2023 here on Saturday with a pure gold medal, a citation, and a purse of $100,000.

ALSO READ
Infosys Science Foundation announces 6 prize winners for 2023, including two from Bengaluru

The winners were conferred the prize for their contributions across six fields — Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences. The event was attended by distinguished scientists and academicians from around the globe, business leaders, young researchers, and students. Trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation — Kris Gopalakrishnan (president, Board of Trustees), N.R. Narayana Murthy, Srinath Batni, K. Dinesh, Nandan Nilekani, Mohandas Pai, Salil Parekh, and S.D. Shibulal — were present.

Winners of the Infosys Prize 2023 in the six categories are
Engineering and Computer Science: Sachchida Nand Tripathi, professor, Sustainable Energy Engineering, IIT-Kanpur
Humanities: Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director, Science Gallery Bengaluru
Life Sciences: Arun Kumar Shukla, professor, Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT-Kanpur
Mathematical Sciences: Bhargav Bhatt, Fernholz Joint Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study and Princeton University
Physical Sciences: Mukund Thattai, professor, Biochemistry, Biophysics and Bioinformatics, National Centre for Biological Sciences
Social Sciences: Karuna Mantena, professor, Political Science, Columbia University

At the ceremony, Prof. Schmidt, said, “The awardees, who cover the breadth of the academy, are world leaders in research, and its translation for the benefit of humanity. The world needs such knowledge to help us live peacefully and sustainably on a planet that isn’t getting any bigger, even though humanity’s footprint is.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the importance of investing in science and research, Mr. Gopalakrishnan, said, “The Infosys Prize, in its 15th year now, continues to focus on recognising important scientific research and inspire future generations to take up careers in science. Bringing scientific research into the mainstream conversation is the need of the hour and we require a coordinated effort to ensure that the scientific environment of the country goes from strength to strength. We congratulate our laureates for their exceptional achievements. Their work is instrumental in India’s growth story.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US