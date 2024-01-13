India’s contribution to the world of knowledge is growing quickly, says Nobel Laureate Brian Schmidt

January 13, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

“India’s contribution to the world of knowledge is growing quickly, and I am honoured to be part of a celebration of some of the most significant advances that we are honouring in this year’s ceremony,” said Brian Schmidt, Nobel Laureate in Physics in 2011, and former Vice-Chancellor and Distinguished Professor of Astronomy at Australian National University. He felicitated the winners of the Infosys Prize 2023 here on Saturday with a pure gold medal, a citation, and a purse of $100,000.

The winners were conferred the prize for their contributions across six fields — Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences. The event was attended by distinguished scientists and academicians from around the globe, business leaders, young researchers, and students. Trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation — Kris Gopalakrishnan (president, Board of Trustees), N.R. Narayana Murthy, Srinath Batni, K. Dinesh, Nandan Nilekani, Mohandas Pai, Salil Parekh, and S.D. Shibulal — were present.

Winners of the Infosys Prize 2023 in the six categories are Engineering and Computer Science: Sachchida Nand Tripathi, professor, Sustainable Energy Engineering, IIT-Kanpur Humanities: Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director, Science Gallery Bengaluru Life Sciences: Arun Kumar Shukla, professor, Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT-Kanpur Mathematical Sciences: Bhargav Bhatt, Fernholz Joint Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study and Princeton University Physical Sciences: Mukund Thattai, professor, Biochemistry, Biophysics and Bioinformatics, National Centre for Biological Sciences Social Sciences: Karuna Mantena, professor, Political Science, Columbia University

At the ceremony, Prof. Schmidt, said, “The awardees, who cover the breadth of the academy, are world leaders in research, and its translation for the benefit of humanity. The world needs such knowledge to help us live peacefully and sustainably on a planet that isn’t getting any bigger, even though humanity’s footprint is.”

Highlighting the importance of investing in science and research, Mr. Gopalakrishnan, said, “The Infosys Prize, in its 15th year now, continues to focus on recognising important scientific research and inspire future generations to take up careers in science. Bringing scientific research into the mainstream conversation is the need of the hour and we require a coordinated effort to ensure that the scientific environment of the country goes from strength to strength. We congratulate our laureates for their exceptional achievements. Their work is instrumental in India’s growth story.”

