Indian Institute of Cartoonists to display the works of the late M.S. Ramakrishna

For its 200th Cartoon Exhibition, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising the works of the late M.S. Ramakrishna at the Indian Cartoon Gallery on December 7, 2024. Ramakrishna’s works have appeared in the Penguin collection ‘The Indian Cartoons’ compiled by legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham.

He has also contributed his works to various national magazines like Shankar’s Weekly, Caravan, Woman’s Era, Sun, Wisecrack, Youth Times, Newstime, Bhavan’s Journal, etc., besides many Telugu and Kannada magazines, said he press release.

The release ceremony of the annual magazine ‘CartoonistsIndia 2024’ will also be held on December 7 featuring a panel discussion with well-known personalities in cartooning.

The exhibition will be open to public till December 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

