 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Indian Institute of Cartoonists to display the works of the late M.S. Ramakrishna

Published - November 23, 2024 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For its 200th Cartoon Exhibition, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising the works of the late M.S. Ramakrishna at the Indian Cartoon Gallery on December 7, 2024. Ramakrishna’s works have appeared in the Penguin collection ‘The Indian Cartoons’ compiled by legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham.

He has also contributed his works to various national magazines like Shankar’s Weekly, Caravan, Woman’s Era, Sun, Wisecrack, Youth Times, Newstime, Bhavan’s Journal, etc., besides many Telugu and Kannada magazines, said he press release.

The release ceremony of the annual magazine ‘CartoonistsIndia 2024’ will also be held on December 7 featuring a panel discussion with well-known personalities in cartooning.

The exhibition will be open to public till December 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Published - November 23, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.