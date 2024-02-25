Indian Institute of Astrophysics organises open day

February 25, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Over 4,000 astronomy enthusiasts visited the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) on Sunday for its open day.

The institute celebrated National Science Day as open day on Sunday to facilitate a larger number of public to visit the campus.

A large number of children got to see the laser optics display, the telescope and ISRO models, and the sunspot watching events.

The faculty members and students of IIA were at hand to explain astronomy through posters and experiments, and were available throughout the day to answer innumerable questions from the public. Visitors could test their knowledge of astronomy at the quiz kiosk as well. A tethered helium balloon demonstration was also a big attraction.

The institute invited a few external groups to put up stalls, and many astronomy organisations and vendors were there at the stalls. The Bangalore Astronomical Society also brought their telescopes to show the sun to the public, which attracted long queues.

IIA traces its origins back to 1786, and the archives division exhibited documents and photographs of the history of astronomy in India. The three auditorium events, including a book reading, and public talks in Kannada and English, were well attended. Many visitors had even come from Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well, specifically for the day.