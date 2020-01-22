Indian corporates yet to work towards employee wellness: Experts

Employee wellness is one of the biggest needs of corporate India today, especially when enterprises are increasingly talking about employee engagement.

Corporates have been focusing around employee health and fitness with a slew of offers: health insurances, gyms, dietitian services, sports/ games and yoga/ meditation centres. However, most of these services currently remain under-utilised or are not benefited because the most important faculty, the mind and its wellness, was so far never addressed, as per healthcare experts and HR professionals who participated in a discussion on Wellness at Work.

Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings said, “Indian corporates have been concentrating on the physical health of their employees for decades now. But being happy is mostly a function of the mind and very little of it is physical. Some companies are beginning to realise the distinction between health and wellness, but a lot of work has to happen in this front.”

The panelists, in general, were of the opinion that creating a pool of sound-minded people was critical for the overall productivity, profitability and per employee revenue enhancement for corporates.

Rupa Parashuram, vice-president, rewards, Human Capital Management at Goldman Sachs argued workplaces should offer platforms for employees to talk about their work and life challenges freely and fearlessly.

“The moment you say mental health, the perception is that someone is having a close-door consultation with a shrink. It’s not so. On our campus, we are trying pet therapy, art therapy, music therapy and we have also opened multiple avenues for employees to vent out emotions. These efforts are yielding good results in making our people happy and stress free.”

Every corporate that endorses employee engagement for better performance should concentrate on wellness of their employees, as a precursor. “The power of happy mind is unbelievable and it will have direct impact on personal and corporate success,” said Rahul Mansharmani, VP and global head, rewards, Wipro.

Corporates should take wellness care seriously especially when social support systems are breaking down and stress levels are only increasing.

Sanjeev Prasad senior director, human resources at Samsung R&D Institute India said, “A bad manager, a poor leader, an unfriendly work environment or unsuitable job role, any of these can trigger stress at work. Employers should be mindful of and sensitive to their employees' mental happiness. We at Samsung understand it and if we realise an employee requires a family holiday, we send him/her for it at company cost.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Dravid, former captain of Indian cricket team, and brand ambassador of Manipal Hospitals, said, a player’s or a professional’s personal worth couldn’t not be measured only on account of his or her performance. “Bad performance won’t make a person bad as his performance is linked to many factors such as the environment, his manager, his family, his friends and more importantly his metal wellness. "