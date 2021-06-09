‘India lags behind Asian peers in science investment’

09 June 2021 11:39 IST

Nobel laureate Dr. Venki Ramakrishnan on Kiran Mazumdar Shaw contributing ₹5 crore to Ignite Life Science Foundation

When it comes to making investments in science and innovation, India lags behind not only the West but also Asian countries like China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, said Nobel laureate Dr. Venki Ramakrishnan at MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, U.K.

“No country can prosper in the 21st century without being a technologically advanced, knowledge-based society. This requires substantial investment in science and innovation, an area in which India lags even Asian peers,” he noted.

Dr. Venki Ramakrishnan was responding to Ignite Life Science Foundation’s announcement of Biocon founder and Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw making a contribution of ₹5 crore to support science and research activities of the foundation.

The’s contribution would be part of the foundation's initial pool of funding for research projects on ‘Pandemic Preparedness’ for the future, according to Ignite Life Science Foundation, a donor-funded organisation dedicated to funding promising life science research in India, according to a statement.