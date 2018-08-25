India is one of the fastest growing Fairtrade markets

Karnataka : Bengaluru : 23/08/2018 . To Go with Fair Trade story by Deepika K C | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

more-in

India is touted to be one of the fastest growing markets for Fairtrade. The proof: in 2017-18, eight new brands made a commitment to sourcing through Fairtrade-certified supply chains, taking the total number of Fairtrade certified brands in India to 17.

“In 2017, we became the world’s largest Fairtrade peanut market and are seeing a significant traction for Fair fashion in India. In the past year, eight new brands made a commitment to sourcing from Fairtrade certified supply chains. These include five fashion brands: Deivee, Soul Space, Tuuda, Huetrap and Aizome. Aizome is giving Indian consumers the options of the first range of Fairtrade denims in Asia pacific,” said Devina Singh, Campaigns and Outreach Manager, Fairtrade India.

Apart from these, INDPro Fairtrade footballs (Ludhiana), Urban Platter spices (Kerala), and Nutty World coated peanuts (Gujarat) were added to the list.

Fairtrade India, a not-for-profit that is part of the global movement, started off in 2013 with two food and fashion brands.

“No Nasties was India’s first Fair fashion brand. Oothu tea from the BBTC tea plantations in the Nilgiris was the first Fairtrade-labelled tea brand. Over the years, brands like Monteviot and Makaibari have made more Fairtrade tea options available to Indian consumers ensuring greater environmental and social sustainability in tea plantations,” said Ms. Singh.

Fairtrade cotton

The Fairtrade cotton market in India too is gaining visibility and new markets, she said, offering examples of Vidyashilp Academy, Bengaluru, – India’s first Fairtrade school – are committing to using Fairtrade cotton in their uniforms, and Novotel and IBIS Hotels, Bengaluru Techpark, sourcing their bath linen through Fairtrade-certified supply chains.

Of the 1,900 Fairtrade towns internationally, Puducherry and Auroville are on their way to becoming the first Fairtrade towns in India.

What is Fairtrade?

Fairtrade standards are a set of environmental, social and economic standards that a brand must comply with. To get the Fairtrade label, the entire supply chain is certified by FLOCERT, an independent organisation that audits and certifies Fairtrade standards.

“In addition, the brands must commit to sourcing from Fairtrade certified producer organisations to ensure farmers have access to fair prices for their produce. Farmers also have access to a Fairtrade Premium, which is used for community and economic development projects. The system ensures that farmers are fairly compensated for their input costs and for taking measures towards greater environmental sustainability like better soil water waste management techniques,” explained Ms. Singh.

Maintaining standards

Those who have been granted the Fairtrade label undergo an annual audit from FLOCERT on all stages of the supply chain to make sure that the standards are being adhered to, she said.