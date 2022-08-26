India Foundation for the Arts offers a chance to tell stories about Bengaluru neighbourhoods

IFA seeks to implement projects that engage with the spaces, stories, and people in Bengaluru’s neighbourhoods

India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) is inviting proposals for Neighbourhood Engagements under its Project 560, which seeks to explore Bengaluru’s neighbourhoods.

IFA seeks to implement projects that engage with the spaces, stories, and people in the neighbourhoods. They can be an event or a series of events with storytelling sessions, music, street performances, art installations, mapping exercises, walks and so on.

The projects are supposed to make their neighbourhoods more visible and express through art, the joys and challenges of living together.

How can you apply?

Send a proposal with:-

1. A description of your neighbourhood and its uniqueness — the various kinds of people who live there, its history, shopping areas, housing patterns, community centres and cultural practices.

2. Details of what you would like to do and who would participate in the activities.

You may choose to write your proposal in any Indian language, including English.

If you wish to discuss project ideas before sending your proposal or have queries regarding the same, please write to menaka@indiaifa.org.

The final proposal, with all supporting materials, should be submitted online in a single email not exceeding 25 MB to menaka@indiaifa.org on or before September 5.

For your project, you can also request IFA for financial support up to ₹35,000.

More information: here