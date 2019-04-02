Independent candidates allege partiality

Independent candidates contesting from Bengaluru North alleged that they were being made to run from pillar to post, at a meeting in the city on Monday.

The meeting was to inform candidates contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru North constituency about the expenditure limit and procedures to be followed whilst submitting accounts to be verified. However, the election officials were in for a surprise as they faced a volley of questions from a handful of independent candidates and their election agents.

On Monday, as Election Expenditure Observers Vibhor Badoni and Rakesh Kumar Suman apprised the candidates about the various procedures to be followed, the candidates sought to know why the election expenditure for the various political parties was not capped. They also complained about various organisations organising events to ‘campaign’ for parties that subscribe to similar ideology.

“How are election officials allowing such events to be held? Some organisations are openly backing candidates of certain parties; they are visiting religious institutions and speaking to voters on behalf of them (candidates). Will the expense of organising such events be brought under that candidate’s account or the party account?” they asked.

Many Independents present also lamented about the lack of a proper complaint redressal system. “We are made to run from pillar to post seeking permission even to print pamphlets to be distributed during our campaign. Somehow, these rules don’t apply to either regional or national parties,” they charged.

Election officials, while acknowledging the issues raised, said the election squads had been instructed to watch out for any public events, organised not just by parties. Later, Mr. Badoni and Mr. Suman directed the officials to get a response from the district administration about the various issues and complaints raised by the candidates and submit a report. They warned them that there should be no deviations in the working of the machinery with an objective to conduct fair, transparent and clean elections.

Expenditure limit

Earlier, D.S. Hanumanthe Gowda, Assistant Expenditure Observer, reiterated that the expenditure limit for all candidates was ₹70 lakh. Candidates have to maintain a record of all expenses and submit their expenditure accounts for verification on April 4, 8, 12 and 16. He said the accounts of the candidates would be verified and tallied with the shadow expenditure register.