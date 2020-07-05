Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh cancelled

The Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh, one of the most eagerly awaited events in the city, has been cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horticulture Department officials said the flower show in the Glass House of Lalbagh botanical garden has a long history. M Jagadeesh, Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens), said the flower shows were arranged since the 1890s and from 1912 onwards, the shows were organised in association with the Mysore Horticulture Society.

“Prior to building the glass house, flower shows were conducted near the bandstand. After the Glass House was built, for a couple of years, it was used for acclimatisation of plants sourced from various parts of the globe. Later, it was also used for conducting flower shows on a large scale. This is the first time we are not in a position to conduct the show owing to the pandemic,” he explained.

This year’s Republic Day flower show saw over six lakh flowers of different hues used to give a floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda. The flower show had witnessed a footfall of more than six lakh visitors and generated revenue of over ₹2 crore.

“Social distancing has become a new norm after the outbreak of COVID-19. The government has come out with various guidelines to contain the spread of the disease. Conducting a flower show will defeat the purpose of social distancing. So, a decision has been taken not to conduct the event this time,” said Mr. Jagadeesh.

Owing to the pandemic, mango and jackfruit mela too could not be organised at Lalbagh this time.