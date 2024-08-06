This year’s annual Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar and his work. The event features floral replicas of Parliament House in New Delhi, and places associated with the architect of the Constitution of Indian.

There will be other attractions at the 216th edition of the annual flower show.