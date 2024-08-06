GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sneak Peak: Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru

This year’s edition pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar and his work.

Published - August 06, 2024 04:46 pm IST

K. Murali Kumar

This year’s annual Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar and his work. The event features floral replicas of Parliament House in New Delhi, and places associated with the architect of the Constitution of Indian.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Preparations are in progress for the annual Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

The annual event is organised in Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

The theme of this edition is Dr B R Ambedkar and his work.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is the architect of the Constitution of India.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

This edition will feature floral replicas of the places associated with Dr B R Ambedkar.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

There will be other attractions at the 216th edition of the annual flower show.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

The annual Independence Day flower show is one of the biggest attractions in the social calendar of Bengaluru.

Preparations are in progress for the annual Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru.
Photo: K Murali Kumar
