Bengaluru

IND v AUS | No placards, pens inside Chinnaswamy stadium for third ODI

more-in

Decision aimed at preventing spectators from making political statements during the match

Placards, banners and marker pens will not be allowed inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the third ODI between India and Australia on Sunday. The decision, announced by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), is aimed at preventing the possibility of spectators making political statements on issues like the contentious CAA during the match.

“KSCA urges spectators to enjoy the match at this unique stadium, and requests them not to indulge in any diversion such as raising political slogans, display of banners against any contentious issues, display of placards. The public may kindly note that placards, banners, marker pens etc. are not permitted into the stadium. If any spectator is found indulging in any activity, which could be considered illegal, including an attempt to disturb the peace or disturb the match, legal action could be initiated,” a statement from KSCA said.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KSCA treasurer, said the measures were decided at a meeting between KSCA and the police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
One-day cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 5:45:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ind-v-aus-no-placards-pens-inside-chinnaswamy-stadium-for-third-odi/article30591201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY