Increasing temperature starts pushing up demand for power

4,000 MW temporary shortage in generation

As summer makes its presence felt, the peak demand for power has started seeing a steady rise in the State, even as there is a temporary shortage of around 4,000 MW in generation.

N. Manjula, Managing Director, KPTCL, told The Hindu that the peak demand has shot up considerably, with the figure touching 13,837 MW at 10 a.m. on March 11. “The average consumption is about 265 million units (MU) per day in March, which is about 5 to 6 MU higher than the same time last year,” she said, adding that the total load includes open access.

Though Escoms maintain that the State has enough power, sources said there is a temporary shortage on account of technical reasons. “We are otherwise safe, except that for now, some thermal plants of KPCL, few central generation stations and UPCL have been shut down because of unforeseen repair. They will most likely come back in 10 to 15 days. On the whole, generation loss is: KPCL - 2,654 MW, UPCL -1,000 MW and a few CHS - 340 totalling about 4,000 MW,” sources said, acknowledging that the shortage is hard to cover in the morning peak time (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.).

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials said the peak demand has been more or less in line with the normal figures for this time of the year. “Peak morning demand has also touched up to 6,000 MW. But it is more or less what we usually witness with the onset of summer,” an official said.

But complaints of intermittent power supply continue.

Bhagya S., a resident of south Bengaluru, asked how there are power cuts even when there is enough power available. “Power cuts, when scheduled, can at least be dealt with, though I don't understand why we have so many that last close to 12 hours. But far worse are unscheduled ones because it throws your work out of gear, particularly now when so many if us are working from home,” she added.

Bescom officials maintained that any load shedding that occurs now is not due to power shortage, but because of system constraints. “Sometimes lines are overloaded, especially when we have to supply additional power during peak hours. This does cause disruptions,” an official admitted.

When asked what the solution is, he said there are KPTCL projects targeted at improving infrastructure, such as additional lines and transformers, the implementation of which would go a long way in tackling present problems.

“Bescom is also implementing the underground cabling project, which will definitely help in uninterrupted power supply once completed,” he said.