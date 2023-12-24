Increased outgoing traffic, heightened ticket fares dampen festive spirits  

December 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The allure of the long weekend and the ongoing Christmas-New Year festive season is turning into a disappointment for Bengalureans with massive traffic jams on all roads leading out of the city and increased transport fares in private buses and flights. The Road Transport Corporations had deployed an additional 6,000 buses in Bengaluru for the long weekend.

On Sunday morning, the road leading up to the toll plaza on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway saw long lines of bumper-to-bumper traffic as thousands of people were travelling towards Mysuru, and also, especially Coorg. Many commuters said they were stuck on the expressway for almost an hour. The traffic snarls on Mysuru Road began Friday night itself and continued even on Saturday.

A similar situation was seen on roads leading to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, with traffic intensifying by the night. “As I approached Electronics City, the traffic worsened, and it continued throughout the highway leading up to Chennai. It usually takes around six hours to go from Bengaluru to Chennai, but due to this festive rush, the journey took 10 hours,” said Monica P., an IT employee from the city.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police officials said while no congestion was reported on any corridors, the number of vehicles was significantly higher during the weekend. “As we have moved many bus stops – like Madivala bus stop to Bommanahalli, the T.C. Palya bus stop and Hebbal bus stop a little ahead of its usual points – there was no congestion anywhere,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

He added, “However, on Friday there were too many outgoing buses, and on Saturday night, there were too many private vehicles going out of the city. The volume was up by 22% on Saturday night.”

Ticket fares up by 20-30%

The season also saw flight and private bus fares going up by 20 – 30% from Bengaluru to destinations like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai. The surge pricing is expected to reduce only after the first week of January.

“Due to a sudden programme, I had to book tickets to Mumbai for my family for December 27. The trains were all full, and bus tickets were almost as expensive as flight tickets. With no choice, I booked flight tickets for ₹6,000 whereas it would have only cost around ₹3,500–4,000 if not for this holiday season,” said Sudhakar Rao, a retired bank employee from Dodda Bommasandra.

