GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Increased outgoing traffic, heightened ticket fares dampen festive spirits  

On Sunday morning, the road leading up to the toll plaza on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway saw long lines of bumper-to-bumper traffic as thousands of people were travelling towards Mysuru, and also, especially Coorg

December 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Slow-moving traffic at Kengeri NICE road junction on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday as hundreds of people headed out of the city ahead of the long weekend and year-end.

Slow-moving traffic at Kengeri NICE road junction on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday as hundreds of people headed out of the city ahead of the long weekend and year-end. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The allure of the long weekend and the ongoing Christmas-New Year festive season is turning into a disappointment for Bengalureans with massive traffic jams on all roads leading out of the city and increased transport fares in private buses and flights. The Road Transport Corporations had deployed an additional 6,000 buses in Bengaluru for the long weekend.

On Sunday morning, the road leading up to the toll plaza on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway saw long lines of bumper-to-bumper traffic as thousands of people were travelling towards Mysuru, and also, especially Coorg. Many commuters said they were stuck on the expressway for almost an hour. The traffic snarls on Mysuru Road began Friday night itself and continued even on Saturday.

A similar situation was seen on roads leading to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, with traffic intensifying by the night. “As I approached Electronics City, the traffic worsened, and it continued throughout the highway leading up to Chennai. It usually takes around six hours to go from Bengaluru to Chennai, but due to this festive rush, the journey took 10 hours,” said Monica P., an IT employee from the city.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police officials said while no congestion was reported on any corridors, the number of vehicles was significantly higher during the weekend. “As we have moved many bus stops – like Madivala bus stop to Bommanahalli, the T.C. Palya bus stop and Hebbal bus stop a little ahead of its usual points – there was no congestion anywhere,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

He added, “However, on Friday there were too many outgoing buses, and on Saturday night, there were too many private vehicles going out of the city. The volume was up by 22% on Saturday night.”

Ticket fares up by 20-30% 

The season also saw flight and private bus fares going up by 20 – 30% from Bengaluru to destinations like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai. The surge pricing is expected to reduce only after the first week of January.

“Due to a sudden programme, I had to book tickets to Mumbai for my family for December 27. The trains were all full, and bus tickets were almost as expensive as flight tickets. With no choice, I booked flight tickets for ₹6,000 whereas it would have only cost around ₹3,500–4,000 if not for this holiday season,” said Sudhakar Rao, a retired bank employee from Dodda Bommasandra.

Related Topics

Bangalore / traffic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.