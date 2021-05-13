Increase step-down beds for COVID-19 patients to 2,000: Home Minister

13 May 2021 07:36 IST

At present, around 1,200 beds are available in hotels

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan, Chief Health Officer Dr. Vijendra and zonal health officers along with representatives of PHANA to discuss setting up ‘step-down’ hospitals in hotels with the help of private hospitals.

These facilities, which will have oxygen concentrators, will cater to COVID-19 patients who may need to be shifted to hospitals. They will also cater to hospitalised patients whose condition is stable and can be discharged to facilities where they can be monitored by medical staff.

Hotels’ association president P.C. Rao said that around 1,200 beds have been made available in hotels with the help of 13 hospitals. Another 15 hospitals are being identified for conversion to step-down hospitals or facilities, according to a press release.

Mr. Bommai suggested that the number of beds be increased to 2,000.

Private hospitals, who have registered under the KPME Act, can tie up with hotels in their neighbourhood to start a facility. The Health and Family Welfare Department will provide doctors and nurses to these facilities, according to the press release.

Retired doctors and students can also be roped in.