Increase in Bengaluru–Mysuru train services, highway work affect KSRTC

24 February 2020 01:04 IST

62 schedules of non-AC buses operating between the two cities cancelled

An increase in the number of train services between Bengaluru and Mysuru as well as the ongoing widening of the highway connecting the two cities have hit Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Owing to poor patronage, the transport corporation has cancelled 62 schedules of non-AC buses operating between the two cities.

KSRTC officials said operation of more trains on the route would have an adverse impact on the long run. “Owing to poor patronage, we have augmented our services on the route. Increased train operations is one of the factors. The ongoing work on widening Bengaluru–Mysuru highway is another factor. The travel time has considerably increased — by 20 to 25 minutes — owing to the work, this may also force more people to shift to train,” an official said.

The official said AC bus services on the sector remain unchanged. “AC buses have a seating capacity of at least 44 seats and the buses usually leave the bus stand after there are a minimum of 25 passengers. We are continuing this practice,” said the official.

‘Many prefer train’

Mahesh Mahadevaiah, a regular traveller on the route, said, “People prefer train over buses for various reasons, including the fare, shorter travel time, and the comfort of travel. Bengaluru–Mysuru ticket costs ₹35 in a MEMU (Main Line Electrical Multiple Units) train, ₹80 in a super fast train, and ₹75 in an express train. Whereas, one has to pay ₹130 to ₹140 for a bus journey. The Railways is operating adequate number of trains on the route, but attention should be paid to ensure that the trains run as per schedule. Trains take a long time to reach KSR Bengaluru City station from Kengeri.”

Another passenger, Abhishek R., said, “Trains have many advantages over buses. Bus journey takes longer because of the highway work. There are many traffic bottlenecks at Ramanagaram and Channapatna. The train reaches faster. Also, I use the SWR mobile app to book tickets and get 5% cash back.”

In the last two years, Mysuru got new train services and extension of existing services. Recently, the composition of a MEMU train was increased from eight cars to 16 (Four motor cars and 12 training cars).

South Western Railway chief PRO E. Vijaya said, “The new services have been well received by people. Early morning and evening services run packed. The special MEMU train (no. 06575) operates with an occupancy of 90%.” The official said that each motor car has a capacity to accommodate 226 people (55 seating and 121 standing) and the trailing car has the capacity to accommodate 325 people (84 sitting and 241 standing).