Inconvenience to motorists and residents in R.R. Nagar

January 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

White-topping work taken up on BEML Layout Road in Rajarajeshwarinagar (R.R. Nagar) has been causing inconvenience to motorists and residents in the areas surrounding it.

Prasanth Kumar, a resident of R.R. Nagar said, “The BEML road is an important stretch that connects most of the residents of R.R. Nagar. The work is going on at a snail’s pace from the last three months and the traffic is also increasing due to the slow work. During peak hours, when there is movement of buses, it is difficult to ride.”

Residents also complained the work has disrupted the BMTC bus movement. “After the road work started, the BMTC buses are taking alternative routes, due to which passengers are confused and don’t know where the bus stop is. Pedestrians also cannot walk on the stretches as the TenderSure work has also been taken up by the BBMP at the same time,” Sandesh, a resident of R.R. Nagar said.

Many traders are against the idea of white-topping and called it unnecessary on the stretch. Kiran, a vendor on the BEML Layout Road, said from the last several months, businesses are under loss because of the civic works.

Meanwhile, BBMP officials said the slow pace of execution of the work is due to the shifting of underground drainage pipelines and the work will be completed soon.

Ongoing civic work continues to affect business at Gandhi Bazaar

Gandhi Bazaar main road has been dug up on both sides for various civic works, which has led to a mess in the area, especially shoppers managing a dangerous balancing act over the mound of debris and dirt.

Street vendors, who depend on the sales they conduct on the road for their livelihood, have also been affected by the ongoing work as the footpaths are gone. “We are losing business from the past several months due to the civic work. Despite complaining about the delayed work to BBMP, no one cares,” said a shopkeeper from Gandhi Bazaar.