‘Income levels of daily wagers down by 50-70%‘

The government’s decision to lock down districts affected by COVID-19, including Bengaluru Urban, has hurt the poor, the working class and the informal sector the most. According to an interim report by a few unions and organisations, the income levels of daily and weekly wage workers has fallen by 50 to 70% from the pre-COVID-19 time.

The All-India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), the Karnataka Domestic Workers’ Union, The Garment and Textile Workers’ Union (GATWU), with a few organisations, have prepared an interim report on the health awareness, livelihood security and food security among workers in the city.

According to the report, based on a detailed interview of more than 60 daily wage workers across the city, there was “a pressing need” for dissemination of information regarding prevention and spread of COVID-19 among workers and shutdowns have “affected their ability to survive”.

The report also states that thought there was fear about contracting the virus while at work or during travel to work, most of them were forced to work owing to the fear of losing income and jobs.