Include indigenous communities in mental health and climate change discourse: Experts

September 12, 2023 09:00 am | Updated September 11, 2023 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Rising sea levels, melting glaciers, wildfires, pandemics... the perils of climate change and biodiversity loss have been making more and more people eco-anxious every day. A 2021 study showed that three in four youngsters were extremely worried about climate change.

However, the discourse has often been centered around a Western point of view, many a time disregarding the mental health of indigenous or rural communities whose lives and livelihoods are intricately connected to biodiversity and fast-changing landscapes.

“Both the mental health discourse and the climate change discourse are Eurocentric, reflecting very privileged narratives that then promote individual solutions,” said Raj Mariwala, director at Mariwala Health Initiative. She was speaking at a webinar organised by Bengaluru-based Biodiversity Collaborative on the impact of biodiversity loss on mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look at systemic reviews in India or across the world, most of them would say substance abuse is the major mental health issue tribal communities face. Then the kind of solution becomes therapy, counselling, or psychiatry. This doesn’t allow us to take a psychosocial approach which recognises the systemic barriers and marginalisation that affect people’s wellbeing,” Ms. Mariwala said.

Indigenous communities who live in tandem with nature often face loss of land, witness ecological changes, get displaced, and become forced to look for alternate livelihoods. This leads to complex emotions of grief, loss of identity, distress, social isolation, depression, and even suicidal thoughts. Substance abuse is often a coping mechanism, but this context gets overlooked.

Ms. Mariwala pointed out that approximately 80 per cent of the earth’s biodiversity is taken care of by indigenous communities who inhabit a rapidly shrinking 22 per cent of earth’s surface.

“We need to critically engage with and question some of the existing structures, look at how to do psychosocial justice, and question neoliberalism and profit motives that contribute to further oppression and violence in both climate change and mental health discourses,” she said.

Lack of focus on rural

Pavithra Vasudevan, psychotherapist and community mental health practitioner at Dakshin Foundation, echoed similar sentiments and noted that it is important to represent community voices and their lived experiences in the discourse of mental health, biodiversity loss and climate change.

Pointing out that the marginalised communities living in high-biodiversity areas are more susceptible to climate change impact, Ms. Vasudevan cited the example of small-scale fishing communities and Adivasis who are into subsistence farming.

Erratic rainfalls and changing wind patterns not only affect the quality of their lives but also force them to look for alternate livelihoods that are more sustainable and viable. This comes at the cost of traditional knowledge.

“This induces a sense of grief and loss. When we discuss mental wellbeing it is driven by a Western and very pathological stand which does not take into account this crux of mental health,” said Ms. Vasudevan, who also noted that climate change resilient infrastructure and climate funding were more geared towards well-resourced urban setups as opposed to rural setups which see harsher impacts of climate change.

A feeling of powerlessness

Gauri Singh, climate change activist and core team member at Youth For Climate India, spoke about how youngsters go through feelings of powerlessness in the face of climate change.

“Major decisions of climate policies are often in the hands of older generations. Our fate is being determined by others and it’s hard to accept. Then there is time pressure. We see deadlines for climate goals and it’s hard to think how much worse things would get if the deadlines are not met,” she said.

Tanya Gariwal , adventure, and nature-based therapist, noted that we were dealing with a systemic problem which, hence, needed a systemic change.

“We need to reframe climate anxiety as climate compassion for it isn’t something to be pathologised. Fear, anger, grief terror, and sadness are very valid emotional responses to the state of our world today and they can drive distress, but they can also be harnessed for meaningful and courageous climate actions.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.