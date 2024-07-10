Include access to washrooms, safeguards against customer misbehaviour in draft Bill, say women gig workers

As the Karnataka government readies the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, women workers with ride-hailing apps and on-demand home services companies have highlighted the need to include provisions that take into account the female workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the Karnataka Gig and Platform Workers’ Convention held in Bengaluru on Wednesday, several women workers demanded that the Bill should include provisions ensuring access to public washroom facilities and safeguards against misbehaviour from customers.

“Often, women have to take care of things at home along with the work. If some emergency comes up and we decline a few gigs, the platforms block us,” said Manisha, who works with one of the on-demand home service companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

No toilet access

Selvi, who works with the same company, noted that workers often do not get the time for food breaks, and are denied toilet access. On top of this, women workers who provide services at the homes of customers quite often face inappropriate behaviour from the latter. According to her, while the aggregators are quick to act on complaints from customers, most often they pay no heed to such grievances of female workers.

Prabhavati, who is a driver with a cab aggregator, pointed out that the lack of access to clean public washrooms is a huge problem for women drivers.

Agreement with customers

Mamatha, All-India Unorganised Workers and Employees’ Congress national coordinator, said that as part of the feedback to the draft Bill, it has been suggested that the aggregators should insist on customers signing an agreement before being provided home services, as a check against misbehaviour towards workers. “This way the company also becomes responsible for the rights and safety of women workers,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the event conducted to raise awareness among the gig workers of the State about the draft Bill, former Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Gowda, Additional Labour Commissioner Manjunath G., Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers national president Shaik Salauddin, Karnataka App-based Drivers Union head Mohammad Inayat Ali, and activists Nikhil Dey, Rakshita Swamy, and Chandan Kumar spoke.

Noting that the draft Bill is a result of 18 rounds of discussions over a year with trade unions, civil society organisations, gig workers, aggregators, and think tanks, Mr. Manjunath said the government was committed to ensuring the dignity of labour for gig workers.

Mr. Ali, who alleged that several attempts are being made to stall the Bill, told The Hindu on the sides of the event that the union would oppose all such efforts and hold protests if the Bill does not go through.

The government is currently seeking suggestions on the draft Bill published on June 29. The Bill is expected to be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the State legislature.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.