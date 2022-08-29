Incessant rains continue to flood roads and worsen traffic in Bengaluru

Residents of the city woke up to heavy rains on Monday morning and after some respite during the day, showers lashed the city in the evening too. Residents faced heavy traffic snarls in various parts of the city during peak hours. Meanwhile, office goers had to face inundated and damaged roads leading to massive traffic jams in several parts of the city.

Prathap Krishna, a motorist who took the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near J.P. Nagar to reach his office on Monday morning said, “roads have been flooded and sinking near Vega City mall and JP Nagar ORR. Travelling on roads is going to be a nightmare”.

According to the traffic police, traffic snarls have been reported in Central Business District (CBD) area, Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, Tumakuru Road, Hebbal, K.R. Puram, Bellandur, J.P. Nagara, Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Rajajinagar, and Koramangala.

Waterlogging was reported on the Electronics City flyover and a video of the same, uploaded on social media blaming authorities, went viral.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) control room has not received any complaints related to rain damage on Monday, according to the control room officials.

The forecast for Bengaluru till September 1 is generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall. “Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains likely over BBMP area. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 28 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD said in the statement.