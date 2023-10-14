ADVERTISEMENT

 Incense sticks factory gutted in Bengaluru’s Cholurpalya

October 14, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Fire fighters attempt to douse a fire that broke out at an Incense sticks factory in Cholurpalya in Bengaluru on October 14, 2023. Video grab | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Goods and material worth several lakh were gutted in an accidental fire that broke out at an incense sticks manufacturing unit situated on Pipeline Road in Cholurpalya on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at around 9.30 am at the shop situated at the ground floor and spread to a bike parked close by. Soon the fire spread to the other vehicles parked close to each other . At least eight two-wheelers were damaged in the accident. However, fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to put out the fire within half an hour. Panic gripped the area as thick smoke covered the residential area. The Magadi police reached the spot and initiated investigations to ascertain the cause of fire.

