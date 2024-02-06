GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inaugural driverless train for Bengaluru metro’s Yellow Line reaches Chennai port from China

February 06, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Following Customs clearance, the train will be transported to Bengaluru by road from Chennai. 

Following Customs clearance, the train will be transported to Bengaluru by road from Chennai.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The much-awaited inaugural driverless train for Bengaluru metro’s Yellow Line (R.V. Road to Bommasandra), imported from China, arrived at the Chennai port on Tuesday.

The prototype of the initial six-coach train for the 19-km Yellow Line was dispatched on January 24 from the Shanghai port in China, as confirmed by officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL).

“Unloading is scheduled for Wednesday. Following Customs clearance, it will be transported to Bengaluru by road and is expected to reach the Hebbagodi depot near Electronics City,” added the official.

On January 31, CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Company Ltd., the Chinese company which got the contract to deliver metro coaches to the BMRCL, shared a video showcasing the transportation of the coaches by sea.

The R.V. Road – Bommasandra elevated line is expected to become operational within the next six months. The primary reason for the delay in starting operations on the line was attributed by BMRCL officials to the delay in the delivery of metro coaches by the Chinese company.

