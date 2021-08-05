While most took oath “in the name of god”, some took it in the name of specific gods and goddesses. Anand Singh took oath in the name of Vijayanagara Virupaksha and Bhuvaneshwari, while B.C. Patil invoked the names of 12th Century reformer Basaveshwara, besides farmers. Murugesh Nirani took oath in the name of God and farmers. Shashikala Jolle and Shivaram Hebbar took oath in the name of God and also voters of their constituency.

Jolle in the nick of time

Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle came running, literally, to the swearing-in ceremony. The Minister, who was in New Delhi for over a week to retain a berth, left the capital only late on Wednesday after confirmation that it was secure, it is learnt. She rushed back and traffic was blocked from the airport to the Raj Bhavan so that she could reach. She managed to arrive only midway through the function.

In traditional attire

Prabhu Chauvan, who was Animal Husbandry Minister in the previous B.S. Yediyurappa-led Cabinet, took oath wearing the colourful traditional Banjara costume. He took oath in the name of “Gomatha” and Saint Sevalal, revered by the Banjara community.

Beaming BSY

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa attended the swearing-in ceremony though his demand for inducting his son B.Y. Vijayendra into the ministry was not heeded by the party high command. Senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who had filed a complaint against Mr. Yediyurappa with the Governor, was seen speaking with him for a long time.