In response to FIR, Sakra Hospital says it will provide 117 COVID-19 beds

After an FIR was lodged against Sakra Hospital for allegedly failing to provide 50% of its beds under the government quota, the hospital has committed to providing 117 beds, including 91 oxygen beds, 14 ICU beds, and 12 ventilator-equipped ones.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru Urban), the hospital authorities claimed that the 117 beds made up exactly 50% of the operational bed strength of 234 (of various categories). The hospital also claimed to be sending daily reports to multiple authorities on bed status and occupancy, while requesting the authorities to not pursue the FIR.

Claiming to have treated over 300 COVID-19 patients, the hospital stated it was the first to set up a fever clinic and had provided consultation and evaluation over the past five months to many patients free of cost. “We are cooperating whole-heartedly with the government...,” the letter stated.