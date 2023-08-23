In platinum jubilee year, NIMHANS proposes time capsule, brain museum and more

August 23, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The All-India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH), now known as NIMHANS, marked its platinum jubilee this year.

As part of the milestone, NIMHANS has lined up a slew of programmes all through the year including the release of a logo, stamp and first day cover, special articles about the institute, time capsule, a brain and mind museum, and an alumni meet.

At a programme organised to mark the milestone, NIMHANS Director Pratima Murthy said the platinum jubilee inauguration at NIMHANS was a testament to AIIMH’s dedication and commitment to mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will continue to be a beacon of hope for the future of mental healthcare in India,” she said.

What time capsule will have

Prabha S. Chandra, Dean of Behavioural Sciences at NIMHANS, said the proposed time capsule will include clips on the way doctors practise at the institute, details about neurology, neurosurgery, mental health, basic science research and public health.

“The idea is to put all this in a time capsule and then open it 70 years later to see where we have reached,” she said.

G.N. Narayana Reddy, alumnus and former Director of NIMHANS, spoke about bridging the institute’s past achievements with the present and the future aspirations.

Mental health and cyber crime

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, who is also the chairman of Cyberverse Foundation’s advisory board, called upon NIMHANS to collaborate with the cybersecurity cluster that they are building in Mysuru to address the mental health issues faced by victims of cyber crime.

On the occasion, Satyavati (batch of 1955), Professor of Clinical Psychology, was felicitated. NIMHANS also unveiled a commemorative brochure on AIIMH and logo marking its 70th year.

A short film on the history and contributions of the All-India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH) was screened, taking the audience on a journey through the institute’s evolution and highlighting the contributions of various pioneers in the field of mental health and neurosciences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.