In Pictures: When Ratan Tata scaled Bengaluru skies

The industiralist and former chairman of the Tata Group donned the G-suit twice as he flew in two American fighter jets.

Updated - October 10, 2024 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ratan Tata was a frequent visitor at Bengaluru’s biennial Aero India show, which is held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka. Mr. Tata’s love for aviation is well-known and he had donned the G-suit twice as he flew in two American fighter jets.

Here’s a glimpse of the industrial magnate dominating Bengaluru’s skies during his first flight in 2007 edition of Aero India, when he flew an F-16 of Lockheed Martin, and later in the 2011, when he flew on a Boeing F-18 Super Hornet. 

Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata group waving before getting into the US fighter plane F-16 at Aero India 2007, the 6th International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition at Yelahanka Air Station, in Bangalore on February 08, 2007.

Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Group boarding an US fighter plane F-16 at Aero India 2007, 6th International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition at Yelahanka Air Station in Bangalore on February 08, 2007.

Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH

Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata group, ready to fly a Boeing F-18 Super Hornet combat aircraft at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 09, 2007.

Photo: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata group before flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet at Aero India 2007 at Yelahanka Air Station in Bengaluru on February 09, 2007.

Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

Ratan Tata, then Chairman of Tata group at Aero India 2007, 6th International Aerospace & Defence Exhibition at Yelahanka Air Station in Bengaluru.

Photo: PTI

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata waves before boarding a Boeing fighter F/A-18 Super Hornet at the Aero India 2011 at the Yelahanka air base on the outskirts of Bangalore.

Photo: PTI

Industrialist Ratan Tata sits in the cockpit of a F17 fighter plane during the Aero India 2011.

Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH

BANGALORE, 10/02/2011: Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata group went in F/A 18 Super Hornet during the AERO INDIA 2011 at Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bangalore on February 10, 2011. Also seen Pilot Mike wallace. Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Photo: PTI

Tata group Chairman Ratan Tata sits in a Gripen Cockpit Simulator at Aero India 2009.

Photo: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Ratan Tata visits the Boeing stall during the Aero India 2015 at Air Force station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Photo: SAMPATH KUMAR GP

Ratan Tata during the Aero Show 2017 at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Photo: AFP

Indian industrialist and Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata (L) prepares for a flight in the backseat of a US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft during the Aero India 2007 air show at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bangalore on February 9, 2007.

Published - October 10, 2024 12:46 pm IST

