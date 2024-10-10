In Pictures: When Ratan Tata scaled Bengaluru skies

Ratan Tata was a frequent visitor at Bengaluru’s biennial Aero India show, which is held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka. Mr. Tata’s love for aviation is well-known and he had donned the G-suit twice as he flew in two American fighter jets.

Here’s a glimpse of the industrial magnate dominating Bengaluru’s skies during his first flight in 2007 edition of Aero India, when he flew an F-16 of Lockheed Martin, and later in the 2011, when he flew on a Boeing F-18 Super Hornet.

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata group waving before getting into the US fighter plane F-16 at Aero India 2007, the 6th International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition at Yelahanka Air Station, in Bangalore on February 08, 2007.

Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata group, ready to fly a Boeing F-18 Super Hornet combat aircraft at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 09, 2007.

Ratan Tata, then Chairman of Tata group at Aero India 2007, 6th International Aerospace & Defence Exhibition at Yelahanka Air Station in Bengaluru.

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata waves before boarding a Boeing fighter F/A-18 Super Hornet at the Aero India 2011 at the Yelahanka air base on the outskirts of Bangalore.

BANGALORE, 10/02/2011: Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata group went in F/A 18 Super Hornet during the AERO INDIA 2011 at Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bangalore on February 10, 2011. Also seen Pilot Mike wallace. Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Tata group Chairman Ratan Tata sits in a Gripen Cockpit Simulator at Aero India 2009.

Ratan Tata visits the Boeing stall during the Aero India 2015 at Air Force station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Ratan Tata during the Aero Show 2017 at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.