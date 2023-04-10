In one of the biggest recoveries in Karnataka, synthetic drugs worth ₹ 8.5 crore seized

April 10, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The South Division police, after a two-month covert operation, cracked an inter-State drug racket and arrested a gang of five Nigerian nationals and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹8.5 crore.

Based on a tip-off on the drug racket operating in the city for over the last five years, a team led by DCP (South) P. Krishnakant tracked down the accused and recovered MDMA in crystal form, pink cocaine, and brown sugar in wafer form.

The police said the accused came to the city on student visas and overstayed illegally using contactless means of delivering drugs.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, Mr. Krishnakant said that the accused used precautions to avoid undue attention and used foreign numbers to communicate with clients on WhatsApp and used online payment. The accused would then share the locations of the drugs to the customers after confirming the payment.

A team of officials posing as customers kept in touch, while another team tracked down their movement.

After two months of investigation, a team of the V.V. Puram police managed to crack down on the accused and arrested Lawrence Ezenwoke alias Peter and Chukwunezim Thankgod Onyekachi alias Bright at Jayanagar, when they had come to place the drugs in a park opposite the metro station before sharing the location.

Meanwhile, another team from the Jayanagar police arrested Hasley and his associates Frank alias Sunday and Emmanuel Nazi from another location and recovered the drugs from them.

The accused had been booked under similar cases but continued to peddle drugs after coming out on bail and changing their residential address.

Probe revealed that they sourced the drugs from outside the country through Goa and other ports, Mr. Krishnakant said.

The accused were supplying the drugs through their local network in the State and also transporting them outside, he added.

The seizure, which is one of the biggest in the State so far, has significance in the wake of the upcoming elections. Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy praised the efforts of the teams for cracking the cases effectively.