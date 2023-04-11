In Bengaluru, Brookfield Layout residents create their own parking space to tackle traffic problems  

April 11, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

While complaints about the traffic and parking menace in the city are commonplace, residents of Brookfield Layout recently came up with their own solution – a traffic management plan for a narrow, congested road in the locality. After noticing that haphazardly parked cars and other vehicles were the root cause of the problem, they set up a parking space on an empty site for which they are now paying a monthly rent of ₹35,000.

“There is a very big school which does not allow parents’ vehicles inside, and as a result, they would all park their cars on the road. Hence, we spoke to the owner of the empty site opposite the school, cleaned it up and set up a parking space where around 20 cars could be parked at once. Not just the vehicles which come to the school but we are also encouraging those who come to the nearby commercial shops and to the apartment to use the space,” said Kaustubh Shantanu, treasurer, Brookfield Layout Residents (BLR).

“A total of ₹13 lakh has been raised for this project through crowdfunding”, Mr. Shantanu said. Along with the installation of signage, the volunteers from the locality take turns three times a day (peak hours for the school) to guide the cars to park at the space. Besides, the residents have also concretised the muddy patches on the roads and installed sturdy drain caps to ensure that two wheelers can park there instead of on the road.

Started two months ago, the plan seems to have yielded good results. “As the road near the school is very narrow, during the peak hours, especially around 7-8.30 a.m., the traffic situation here used to be a mess. People would wait for 10-15 minutes to move on from the traffic jams. Now, with this new norm not to park near the school, we have rarely seen any incidents of traffic jams,” said Vidya Rao, another resident.

In October last year, the same group repaired dug-up patches on their roads through crowdfunding. When asked why they did not approach traffic police or other officials for this matter, Arvind Keerthi, a member of BLR said, “If you approach bureaucracy, they have standard measures for all problems. On a local level, most problems do not fit into this model. When it comes to consulting the stakeholders, our opinions are not held in high esteem. That is why it is important for local residents to come together and solve such problems.”