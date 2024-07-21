GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In another cyber scam, 77-year-old woman from Bengaluru cheated of ₹1.2 crore

Updated - July 21, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 06:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
representational image

representational image

Posing as officials of the telecom and the Mumbai Crime Branch, cyber fraudsters intimidated a 77-year-old woman for almost 20 days before swindling a total of ₹1.2 crore.

Lakshmi Shivakumar, a resident of R.T. Nagar, filed a complaint with the North Division Cyber Crime police recently, based on which the police have taken up a case against the accused, identified as Sandeep Rao and Akash Kulhari. They have been charged under various sections of the IT Act, 2000, and also for cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

In her complaint, Ms. Shivakumar said that the incident occurred on June 26. She received a call from someone claiming to be from the Telecom Department, who told her that a SIM card had been purchased in her name in Mumbai and used for illegal activities.

The caller also informed her that as per protocol, the department filed a complaint with the Mumbai crime branch for further investigation, she said in her complaint.

Ms. Shivakumar claimed that a few hours later, Sandeep Rao and Akash Kulhari, claiming to be from the Mumbai Crime Branch, called to inform her that she was accused of laundering ₹60 crore. The duo subsequently demanded her bank account details and investment proofs for verification, failing which they threatened to arrest her for not cooperating with the investigation. The duo even showed a copy of an FIR and an arrest warrant issued by the Supreme Court, she said.

Ms. Shivakumar shared her details, following which the accused transferred ₹1,28,70,000 from her account citing that they would transfer it back after completing the investigation, said complaint.

After waiting for the completion of investigation, Ms. Shivakumar tried to contact them but the accused were not reachable. She discussed it with her family and friends who told her that she had been scammed and asked her to approach the police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.