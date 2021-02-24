In a first, women reserve constables promoted after three years of service

Earlier, personnel had to wait for 20 years to be promoted from constable to head constable

For the first time in the history of the Karnataka State Police, 11 women constables were promoted to head constables after completing three years of service. As many as 27 women were promoted after four years, while 34 were promoted after five years of service.

At a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the promotions, Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar said, “It’s a motivating factor and a move towards empowering women . It’s a proud moment for the police force.”

Earlier, personnel had to wait for as long as 20 years to be promoted to head constable. “However, with the inclusion of new posts for ASI and head constables, promotions are coming sooner,” a senior police officer said.

The KSRP, which has separate cadre for men and women, will be merged soon, Mr. Kumar said, adding that this is to place it on par with other armed forces.

All personnel who have been promoted and posted to locations of their choice have been reminded to make physical fitness a priority. Those who have exceeded the BMI scale have been given a deadline to become fit or face disciplinary action.