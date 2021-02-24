In a first, women reserve constables promoted after three years of service

For the first time in the history of the Karnataka State Police, 11 women constables were promoted to head constables after completing three years of service. As many as 27 women were promoted after four years, while 34 were promoted after five years of service.
At a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the promotions, Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar said, “It’s a motivating factor and a move towards empowering women . It’s a proud moment for the police force.”
Earlier, personnel had to wait for as long as 20 years to be promoted to head constable. “However, with the inclusion of new posts for ASI and head constables, promotions are coming sooner,” a senior police officer said.
The KSRP, which has separate cadre for men and women, will be merged soon, Mr. Kumar said, adding that this is to place it on par with other armed forces.
All personnel who have been promoted and posted to locations of their choice have been reminded to make physical fitness a priority. Those who have exceeded the BMI scale have been given a deadline to become fit or face disciplinary action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath