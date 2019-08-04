In a first, BBMP drafts by-laws for solid waste management

The civic body has for the first time drafted by-laws for Solid Waste Management (SWM). They will be notified next week and objections from the public will be sought, said senior civic officials.

The draft by-laws, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, pushes segregation of waste at source, in line with a High Court order. For the most part, it is in consonance with the vision plan that the civic administration had recently announced where it aimed to ensure complete segregation by the end of the year. Landfills cannot be used for unprocessed waste.

In a first, the by-laws define eight streams of waste: wet, dry, sanitary, non-recyclable non-biodegradable, domestic hazardous, construction and demolition and slaughterhouse waste. They also lay down specific strategies for processing of waste in each stream.

They focus on composting or any bio-stabilisation method for the processing of wet waste, and only allow for Waste to Energy (WtE) plants to process Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). The government has inked deals for nine WtE plants, which if operationalised, will see Bengaluru have an installed capacity of 4,700 TPD. WtE plants have long been a bone of contention.

However, the draft by-laws do not envisage a clear collection stream to ensure that different kinds of waste don’t get mixed. They also do not stipulate different contractors for collection of wet and dry waste.

“We wanted to keep this more open ended,” a senior civic official said.

Kalpana Kar, a member of the Technical Guidance Committee of SWM, BBMP, said while a three-stream system – wet, dry and sanitary – can be door-to-door, it is neither practical nor economical for other streams of waste. “We need to evolve other systems, like drop-off points and helpline numbers. Some streams have to be segregated from the waste collected as well,” she said.

The draft by-laws has codified welfare measures for pourakarmikas, pushes for integration of waste pickers and empowers ward committees to prepare a ward-wise plan for solid waste management.

“Legally, the by-laws are binding and next only to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976 that governs the civic administration. To date, there have been only ad-hoc SWM policies, all of which will be replaced by the by-laws,” a senior civic official said.

Each State is expected to notify by-laws within a year of SWM Rules 2016. However, Karnataka is yet to notify SWM by-laws and has empowered the city administration to notify by-laws as the challenges of the city were different from other urban centres in the State, sources said. There was also a direction from the High Court in this regard.

Garbage collection

The service agency responsible for collecting garbage should announce its arrival either by blowing a whistle or through a loudspeaker. The BBMP will also specify a day for door-to-door collection of bulky waste and horticulture and garden waste, as per the draft by-laws.

BBMP will ensure door-to-door or point-to-point collection of e-waste on payment basis, at least once every two weeks.

Eco-friendly vehicles

The BBMP will ensure use of ergonomically designed push carts in areas where motorised vehicles cannot operate. For door-to-door collection and transportation of solid waste, the BBMP will also explore eco-friendly options.

The onus will be on the BBMP to ensure that waste is not exposed and in the open while being transported, or visible to the public.

Leachate collected will not be dumped in stormwater drains, and will be disposed scientifically. To monitor the collection and transportation of waste, the civic body will enable live GPS tracking of all SWM vehicles.