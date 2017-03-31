Bengaluru

In a first, BBMP councillor trapped by ACB

G. Krishnamurthy, who is a member of the Congress party, was elected from Rajajinagar

In a first, a councillor of Bengaluru was caught red-handed by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while taking a bribe from a contractor on Friday.

Assistant Engineer K.M. Krishna and Assistant Executive Engineer Arun Kumar of the BBMP have also been arrested along with Rajajinagar ward councillor G. Krishnamurthy, who is a member of the Congress party.

The contractor, Dhananjay Naidu, had repaired the RTO building in Rajajinagar for which the BBMP owed him ₹2.74 crore. The payment has been pending for the past one-and-a-half years.

The councillor allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹23.5 lakh to clear the bill. Apart from this, the contractor was asked to give ₹10 lakh to Krishna and ₹5 lakh to Kumar separately to clear the bill.

Mr. Naidu lodged a complaint with the ACB, whose sleuths laid a trap. The exchange was to take place in Krishnamurthy’s house at Kurubarahalli.

On Friday morning, ACB officials caught the councillor taking a bribe of ₹15 lakh from the contractor in the presence of Krishna. ACB sleuths later arrested Arun Kumar.

Sources said that Mr. Krishnamurthy was a contractor before being elected to the BBMP council for the first time in 2015.

