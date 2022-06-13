In a first, BASE to offer admissions based on CUET

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT and Science and Technology, during a visit to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University in Bengaluru on Monday.

In a first for a State university in Karnataka, the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University (BASE), Bengaluru, will offer admission to all programmes for the 2022-23 academic year, based on the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The university has extended the date for applying for the five-year integrated MSc Economics, the two-year MSc Economics, and the two-year MSc Financial Economics to July 10, and the NTA will conduct the examination at the national level. Students will get the admission on the basis of CUET rank.

The Ministry of Education has introduced the CUET for all UG and PG courses from the academic year 2022-23 through NTA in various central universities to provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country.

NTA will be conducting CUET in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu and in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a public notice on March 21 that made CUET compulsory for admission in UG programmes from the academic session of 2022-23 in all UGC-funded Central universities.

To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide equal opportunity to all students from different boards, UGC advised to adopt CUET in all State universities, deemed to be universities, private universities, and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for admission of students in their UG programmes.

In Karnataka, many State universities, private universities, and HEIs are conducting their own entrance exams for admissions to various UG and PG programmes, while many are giving admissions based on merit without any entrance tests.

N.R. Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor of BASE, told The Hindu, “This is the first time we are offering admission to all programmes on the basis of CUET. Whether the exam will conducted online or offline will depend on the NTA. An entrance test like CUET will help all the students across the country”.

BASE has reserved 60% of seats to Karnataka students and 40% for other State students. Earlier, BASE would conduct its own entrance examination and gave admissions on the basis of the rank.