In 24 days, BBMP records 5 lakh downloads of draft e-khatas

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H.S.

A view of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office at Hudson Circle. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Twenty-four days after the faceless, contactless, and online e-khata system was launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), around 5 lakh draft e-khatas were downloaded by citizens. The digital data shows that www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in website got 40 lakh clicks. 

The BBMP, before launching the e-khata system for a test run, digitised 21 lakh properties coming under its jurisdiction. This means that 23% of property owners in the city have downloaded e-khatas. 

The BBMP has asked the citizens to download the draft khata and later secure the final e-khata. For downloading the final e-khata, furnishing encumbrance certificate (EC) is mandatory, but the BBMP will soon be removing the EC from the list of documents as many do not possess the document. However, for selling the properties, EC is mandatory and owners should apply for the same at sub-registrar offices. 

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil told The Hindu that 5 lakh draft e-khatas is a considerably good number. “As EC is mandatory for final e-khata, many may not have downloaded it. After removing the EC option from the system, more downloads will happen,” he said. 

Mr. Moudgil said his team is currently working to delete EC from the system and it will be done in the next two to three days. After that, door-to-door campaign will be done by the BBMP to educate people about e-khatas.

