GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In 24 days, BBMP records 5 lakh downloads of draft e-khatas

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
A view of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office at Hudson Circle.

A view of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office at Hudson Circle. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Twenty-four days after the faceless, contactless, and online e-khata system was launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), around 5 lakh draft e-khatas were downloaded by citizens. The digital data shows that www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in website got 40 lakh clicks. 

The BBMP, before launching the e-khata system for a test run, digitised 21 lakh properties coming under its jurisdiction. This means that 23% of property owners in the city have downloaded e-khatas. 

The BBMP has asked the citizens to download the draft khata and later secure the final e-khata. For downloading the final e-khata, furnishing encumbrance certificate (EC) is mandatory, but the BBMP will soon be removing the EC from the list of documents as many do not possess the document. However, for selling the properties, EC is mandatory and owners should apply for the same at sub-registrar offices. 

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil told The Hindu that 5 lakh draft e-khatas is a considerably good number. “As EC is mandatory for final e-khata, many may not have downloaded it. After removing the EC option from the system, more downloads will happen,” he said. 

Mr. Moudgil said his team is currently working to delete EC from the system and it will be done in the next two to three days. After that, door-to-door campaign will be done by the BBMP to educate people about e-khatas.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.