Imposter announces grace marks to PU students

15 July 2020 19:59 IST

Tweeted from an account in the name of Primary and Secondary Education Minister

A police complaint has been filed in connection with the alleged opening of a Twitter account in the name of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar and posting misleading information.

On Tuesday, while the Minister was holding a press conference on II pre-university examination results, an unidentified person posted a message from the Twitter handle stating that the Mr. Kumar had given instructions to evaluators to award 26 grace marks in English.

The director of the PU Board lodged a complaint with the police. The complaint states that the fake message created anxiety and confusion among students and teachers as well as much embarrassment to the board. The PU Board has asked police to take stringent action against the culprit.

