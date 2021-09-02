Impersonator posing as an assistant loco pilot arrested by RPF

Bengaluru

02 September 2021 01:41 IST

He was found travelling inside locomotive of a train

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel arrested a man who was impersonating an assistant loco pilot and travelling in the locomotive of the Kakinada-Bengaluru Express Special train on August 30. The man, identified as Lakshmi Naryana B.S., was wearing a uniform resembling that of a loco pilot, had a fake identity card, a duty card and other documents.

Other loco pilots on duty grew suspicious about him and informed the RPF. A team detained him at Bangarpet and questioned him. In a press release, South Western Railways (SWR) stated that the accused did not handle the locomotive. He was arrested under various sections of the Railway Act, 1989, and the Indian Penal Code.

An official of the SWR said they are investigating how he managed to get access to the locomotive, how far he travelled in the rain, and his intentions.

