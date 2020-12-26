IMA scam: Last date to apply for claims extended to January 3, 2021

For investors who lost money in the IMA Group, the Special Court has extended the last date to apply for claims to January 3, 2021.
Depositors may apply for claims online even if they do not possess the bank account, Aadhaar number or identity card issued by IMA. According to Section 7(3) of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 2004, those who fail to apply for claims before the last date will not be able to seek claims thereafter, a communiqué said on Friday.
The earlier deadline for submitting applications for claims was December 24. The competent authority had already conducted an audit of IMA books and has a list of depositors. If the details of the claimants match those in the database, they do not need to submit any proof, it was reported earlier.
For more details, visit imaclaims.karnataka.gov.in, or contact the call centre (080-46885959) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., send an email to splocaima20@gmail.com, post queries on WhatsApp on 7975568880 or on the chatbox at https://bot.v-connect.in. They may also visit the office of the Competent Authority, 2nd Floor, BMTC Complex, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru 560027.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath