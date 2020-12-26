IMA scam: Last date to apply for claims extended to January 3, 2021

The earlier deadline for submitting applications for claims was December 24

For investors who lost money in the IMA Group, the Special Court has extended the last date to apply for claims to January 3, 2021.

Depositors may apply for claims online even if they do not possess the bank account, Aadhaar number or identity card issued by IMA. According to Section 7(3) of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 2004, those who fail to apply for claims before the last date will not be able to seek claims thereafter, a communiqué said on Friday.

The earlier deadline for submitting applications for claims was December 24. The competent authority had already conducted an audit of IMA books and has a list of depositors. If the details of the claimants match those in the database, they do not need to submit any proof, it was reported earlier.

For more details, visit imaclaims.karnataka.gov.in, or contact the call centre (080-46885959) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., send an email to splocaima20@gmail.com, post queries on WhatsApp on 7975568880 or on the chatbox at https://bot.v-connect.in. They may also visit the office of the Competent Authority, 2nd Floor, BMTC Complex, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru 560027.