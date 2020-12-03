IMA scam: CBI questions former Minister

03 December 2020 08:35 IST

R. Roshan Baig was asked about his association with the group’s founder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the I Monetary Advisory investment scam, finally managed to question former Minister R. Roshan Baig on Wednesday, but only for around six hours after which he was remanded back in judicial custody.

“We took him into custody around 10 a.m., and questioned him about his association with IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan. He denied all the allegations, terming them as baseless,” said an official. The CBI has decided against seeking an extension to question him.

Earlier, the CBI had sought custody of Baig for three days, but he complained of illness and had to be admitted to Jayadeva Hospital where he underwent an angiogram. After he was discharged and taken back to Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, the CBI approached the court again on Tuesday and was granted one-day custody.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials wanted to question him with Khan, but could not do so. The IMA founder has been remanded back in judicial custody.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on December 4 where the bail application of Baig will be heard.