IMA, PSAIIF pass declaration looking at universal healthcare and patient data protection 

Development of a vision document for universal healthcare in India, setting up a ‘Patient Information System’ (PIS), and making health insurance affordable and transparent were some of the key points included in the declaration passed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Patient Safety and Access Initiative India Foundation (PSAIIF) on Sunday.

The declaration was called ‘Bridging the Gaps -Enhancing Collaboration between Doctors and Patients in India’ and had 12 action points focusing on the three aforementioned areas.

A core group, consisting of nominees from the IMA and the PSAIIF, will ensure the implementation of the recommendations in the declaration.

“We are creating a forum for all of us to speak. A platform where concerns of the patients can be addressed at the institutional level by two bodies which are independent of the government,” said Asokan R.V, president, IMA.

He added: “Of late, confidentiality and patient data security have become a concern owing to the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), where clinical data and discharge summaries are being uploaded. The government is trying to make it mandatory by linking it to the Clinical Establishment Act. The IMA is on the verge of challenging the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to link implementation of the NDHM with the Act. We are informing patient groups about the same.”

The declaration also included development of a code of conduct and protocols to ensure zero tolerance towards violence inflicted on doctors and in clinical establishments, conducting credible research on healthcare delivery system, institution of ethical branding for clinical establishments, and joint awareness programmes on the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders within the healthcare delivery system.