IMA founder admitted to Victoria hospital again

IMA Group founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is presently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a multi-crore investment scam, was taken to a hospital again after he complained of uneasiness.

He was first taken to Victoria hospital on Sunday evening after complaining of chest pain. He was later taken to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for a detailed analysis after doctors at Victoria hospital ruled out any issue with his health. After a series of tests, Khan refused to get admitted, following which he was taken back by ED officials with a plan to resume questioning. But he again cited uneasiness and sought medical attention.

With no option left, on Monday morning ED officials took him to Victoria hospital and subjected him to another round of medical examination.

Khan is presently in the cardiac care unit (CCU) of PMSSY Super-Speciality Hospital in the Victoria hospital campus.

He remained adamant about not getting an angiogram done in PMSSY too. PMSSY Special Officer P.G. Girsh told The Hindu that although a blood test at the hospital had ruled out a heart attack, he was advised to undergo angiogram.

“While he is stable now, an angiogram is required to diagnose if he has any underlying blockages. However, he is adamant that he does not want the procedure. We will wait till 10 a.m. on Tuesday. If he still does not to get it done, we will discharge him by 11 a.m.,” Dr. Girish said.

Although he claims he has undergone a CT angiogram in the past, he does not have the medical report of the same, the doctor added.

The court has granted three days’ custody of Khan to the ED, which ends on Tuesday when he will again be produced in court. The ED is planning to seek custody of Khan for some more time as they did not get enough time to question him.