IMA case: Special court confirms attachment of govt. Urdu school at Shivajinagar

January 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The special court set up to deal with cases under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPIDFE) Act has confirmed the attachment of V.K. Obaidullah Government Urdu Medium Higher Primacy Boys School, Shivajinagar, made by the competent authority (CA) to recover deposit amounts in I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group scam case.

However, the court gave an option to the Education Department to retain the school property by depositing ₹12.82 crore by April 30 with the CA, failing which the CA can take further steps to dispose of the property to recover the amount due from IMA Group.

The court also made it clear that attachment would not affect the present academic activities in the school till April 30.

Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat, judge of the special court, passed the order on Monday, while allowing a petition filed by the CA seeking confirmation of the interim order of attachment of the school property.

The court accepted the contention of the CA that the IMA Council, a charitable trust, which had developed the school through a memorandum of understanding signed with the Education Department in 2016, had utilised the deposit amount collected by IMA Group from depositors.

The Education Department, which is the beneficiary of IMA’s fund spent for construction of a four-storey new building, infrastructure, and maintenance between 2017-19, will have repay the amount, as the IMA had illegally diverted the amount collected from its depositors through the IMA Council to improve the school.

The court also held that the KPIDFE Act does not provide for any exception/exclusion of the attachment of the government properties, while rejecting the department’s claim that property of the government cannot be attached.

The students could be accommodated in the nearby schools and so also the teachers and employees working in the school, the court said, while refusing to accept the department’s contention that attachment would impact the students and teachers.